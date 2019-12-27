Crowds continue to seek out Kaukauna's North Pole Village

After a year of uncertainty and a new location, the owner of Kaukauna's North Pole Village display says the crowds continue to come out and have even grown.

When it comes to Christmas lights Troy Campbell has a passion for decorating and his North Pole Village display has been a tradition for many families for more than a decade.

However this year it moved from his house to a location in Kaukauna's industrial park at the corner of Badger and Prospect.

"Obviously in the neighborhood it's less space, more confined. A lot of people may not have come because of that. Here it's more open. It's an industrial park so it's got more places to park and that," said Campbell.

The North Pole is an interactive display and was founded under the principal of helping disabled children and the elderly who may be forgotten around Christmas.

Those who visit are encouraged to make donations benefiting local food pantries.

Volunteer Joe DeBruin added, "I mean, I've seen anywhere from a couple hundred people a night to probably over one or two thousand per night, and I'm pretty certain we couldn't get that many in his yard. I think it's worked quite nice."

Whether the display remains here next year has yet to be worked out.

Campbell said, "We were here on one year probation by the city. Then we will evaluate and if this is going to go to a different location or something, because it takes a lot of effort to put this up and take down. Ideally, we'd like to go to a location that you leave it up, and this stays up."

The display is supposed to be up through January 1st, although there is some uncertainty about this weekend because of the pending storm.