Crowds come out for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Movie theaters expect to be busy this weekend now that "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," opened across the country Thursday night.

MGN Online Photo

After months of anticipation, the wait is now over for fans of Star Wars, rushing in to see the last chapter in the sequel trilogy on the big screen.

Daryl Johnson of Brillion said, "I'm pretty excited about it. I know there's been a lot of controversy about the different episodes out there but I think it's good. I think it brings back childhood memories. I think that's what it's all about. I'm just going in to have a good time with my kids and hopefully a lot of excitement. I'm pretty pumped about it."

Many even dressed in costume at the Marcus Valley Grand Cinema in Appleton and many others had fun taking pictures with characters like R2-D2.

With so much hype, there are definitely expectations.

"Disney has been great. They throw large budgets at it. [Director] J.J. Abrams is solid. He doesn't do bad movies. It's going to be excellent. It will be great to see where they go with the characters," said George French of Green Bay.

Greg Sronek of Chilton added, "I hope it kind of makes up for the last movie. I wasn't really a huge fan, but I hope it kind of seals it up and finishes the story for everyone."

More seasoned fans say Star Wars is something they grew up with and each movie that comes out has provided a sense of nostalgia.

"They're just really good, like positive stories if you like. Everyone can kind of relate to the good and evil thing, and it's characters that you really care about you know. So it's really fun. Just I love it," said Kevin Ritzke of Kaukauna.

A number of theater chains have extended hours during the movie's opening week, adding both early and late shows.