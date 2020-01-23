Cross: UW regents will seek tuition increase in next budget

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross says regents are planning to ask legislators to increase tuition in the next state budget.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Cross told the state Senate's universities committee Wednesday that the regents biennial budget request will include a tuition increase roughly in keeping with inflation.

Republicans have kept tuition frozen at the system's four-year schools since 2013.

The freeze is popular with student families and lawmakers from both parties. But the freeze has handcuffed campuses' financial flexibility.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)