Crosby, Packers reach 3 year contract deal

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) raises his arms after kicking the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Updated: Sat 5:00 PM, Feb 22, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mason Crosby's agent tweeted Saturday that the Packers kicker has reached a three-year-deal with the team.

Mike McCartney, Crosby's agent, tweeted the following news at 4:15 p.m.:

Big day for former Colorado Buffs. Congrats to @crosbykicks2 agreeing to a 3 year contract with the @packers. 14th year in GB!

As Action 2 News previously reported, Crosby was listed among 13 Unrestricted free agents, with Free Agency beginning on March 18.

The 35-year-old kicker has been with the Packers for his entire career, and holds the teams career scoring record.

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2007 draft.

 