Crosby, Packers reach 3 year contract deal

Mason Crosby's agent tweeted Saturday that the Packers kicker has reached a three-year-deal with the team.

Mike McCartney, Crosby's agent, tweeted the following news at 4:15 p.m.:

Big day for former Colorado Buffs. Congrats to @crosbykicks2 agreeing to a 3 year contract with the @packers. 14th year in GB!

As Action 2 News previously reported, Crosby was listed among 13 Unrestricted free agents, with Free Agency beginning on March 18.

The 35-year-old kicker has been with the Packers for his entire career, and holds the teams career scoring record.

He was selected in the sixth round of the 2007 draft.