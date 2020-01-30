Crivitz Lumber Company continues to rebuild after massive fire

It's been a busy year for the owners of the Crivitz Lumber Company as they continue to rebuild after a massive fire last year.

“Surprisingly, it's gone pretty fast. It's truly hard to believe that it's been one year,” said George Gocht, manager of the business.

Crivitz Lumber has been in his family for a century, and they’ll kick off year 100 with a new building.

“I’ve had a lot of local carpenters and tradesman cumulatively working on the project in different facets,” said Gocht. “Right now the exterior should be finished by the end of next week.”

The new building is being built on the same foundation as the previous one. Its footprint will be a little smaller, but well equipped to carry on the lumber legacy.

“We've all somewhere, somehow, purchased something from that company for either a house project or building a house or garage. We were all very grateful they decided to rebuild and maintain the Crivitz Lumber name going through,” said Crivitz Fire Chief, Luke Deschane.

“We just got started planning to get back to operational fairly soon after the fire. Thankfully the community was behind us in regards to that. We never really stopped working,” said Gocht.

Gocht says he hopes to be back at the store’s home location by May.

Some of the outside structures that house the lumber were able to be salvaged.

“That was one advantage of the 20 some below zero that night. The rest of the buildings in very close proximity, with a lot of wood, didn't catch fire,” said Deschane. “The fire was hot where it was, but it immediately kind of cooled off.”

The cause of the fire was never determined due to the extensive damage from firefighting efforts, but Deschane says it started in an office.

Deschane credits previous planning to the success of keeping the fire under control.

“It reinforced that for us, to look at our buildings, look at the traffic flows, those kinds of things, and really plan it out before it happens so that when it does happen, we're ready for it.”

