Criminal complaint details standoff with Menasha man

Criminal charges have been filed against a man arrested following a standoff in Menasha.

Christopher D. Walsh. 35, has been charged with Failure to Comply with Officer's Attempt to Take Person Into Custody (Felony), and Disorderly Conduct - Domestic Abuse Assessments (Misdemeanor).

On May 28, at about 11:40 p.m., Menasha Police were called to 825 Fifth Street. Dispatchers received three separate 911 hang up calls within seconds.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw Walsh peeking out of a window. They approached the window and spoke with him. Walsh said he didn't call 911 and didn't need help.

During the conversation, police saw a woman come out of the home. Officers said she "appeared distraught and as if she was crying." The woman told police that her 15-month-old daughter was inside the home and Walsh was refusing to let her go. The woman said Walsh had a handgun.

One of the officers continued a dialogue with Walsh, who said he "believed he felt like he was high or under the influence of some sort of drug," according to the criminal complaint. Police say Walsh started to "get agitated" and stopped communicating with them. He closed the window and closed the blinds.

Police surrounded the home and monitored movement inside. At 11:59 p.m., lights went out in the home.

The child's mother said Walsh had called her to the home because their daughter was sick. The mother prepared a bottle for the child. That's when Walsh "became extremely paranoid and believed [the mother] was attempting to poison [the child]," according to the criminal complaint.

The mother said Walsh reached behind a mattress, pulled a handgun and waived it in the air.

During the standoff, Walsh said, "I'm going to shoot these mother f----ers" in reference to police, according to the criminal complaint.

The mother said two-to-three years ago, Walsh starting using meth, heroin and acid. She believed he was using again "due to his erratic and violent behavior." She said Walsh had been depressed over losing his job, and the ongoing custody battle over their daughter.

The woman said Walsh's brother had been involved in a similar situation in Florida. The brother was on meth and involved in the homicide of a two-month-old child.

At about 12:30 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was called to the scene. Officers found an unlocked back door and deployed a robot into the home. An officer moved the robot to the bedroom location, but it was barricaded.

Walsh started communicating with negotiators. At about 5 a.m., officers were able to determine that Walsh was in a bedroom in the northwest corner. They made "limited entry" into the home in effort to get close to that room.

Walsh said if officers came to him, he had "six rounds ready."

Police heard Walsh's daughter crying and coughing excessively. "The child would cry at what seemed to be an extreme level and a high level of shriek," according to the complaint.

Negotiators were able to deescalate the situation.

At 10:20 a.m., the "situation began to rapidly evolve," according to the complaint. Walsh told police was ready to surrender with the child. A short time later, he became "agitated, angry, and began making suicidal statements," reads the complaint. A sniper witnessed Walsh break out the screen of a front window with a gun in his hand. Walsh then disappeared back into a bedroom.

At 10:45 p.m., Walsh kicked out a window and was attempting to set the child outside. Officers took the child from Walsh and removed the little girl from the scene.

Walsh surrendered to police.

A search warrant was executed at Walsh's home. Investigators found a pellet gun on the bed. Police seized five used hypodermic needles and a cell phone. They also found a BB gun in a black case.

In an interview, Walsh said that he didn't know what was going on and "everything was a fog for the last three days."

Walsh appeared in Winnebago County Court June 3. Bond was set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13.