Criminal complaint details Green Bay trafficking case

A Milwaukee woman charged in a Green Bay trafficking case is scheduled to appear in Brown County Court Thursday.

Troyana Lorraine Bickham, 23, is charged with Trafficking of a Child; Human Trafficking; and Obstructing an Officer.

The crimes date back to Oct. 8, 2018. That's when Green Bay Police were called to a motel on Shawano Avenue for a report of a disturbance. Police met with a 17-year-old girl who said she had been brought to Green Bay in a human trafficking situation.

Police also spoke to a second victim who pointed out the suspect vehicle in the parking lot.

There were three people inside the vehicle--including a little person identified as Troyana Bickham. Another passenger was identified as Spartacus D. Outlaw. No charges are listed for the driver of the vehicle.

Everyone involved in the situation agreed to come to the Green Bay Police Department.

Bickham said she knew the 17-year-old to be a prostitute from "the block" in Milwaukee. "Bickham appeared shocked and stated she thought [the victim] was around 21 years of age. Bickham asked if she could get in trouble because she [the victim] was a juvenile," reads the criminal complaint.

Bickham initially denied coming to Green Bay for prostitution, but later admitted it to a detective, according to the complaint.

The older victim told police that Troyana Bickham had approached her in Milwaukee and offered her a chance to make money in Green Bay or La Crosse. She says she was taken to a home in Milwaukee, given drugs and forced to perform sex acts and pose for photos. She recalls leaving in a vehicle with the suspects and the underage victim and driving to Green Bay. She woke up at the motel on Shawano Avenue in Green Bay.

She recalls Troyana Bickham telling the victim that it was her "turn to make money." She accused Bickham and Outlaw of physically assaulting her.

The underage victim told police that Outlaw was prostituting the girls.

Detectives learned of escort ads posted online by Spartacus Outlaw using pictures of Troyana Bickham. One ad was posted on Oct. 7. The "collected date" was Oct. 8. The city was listed as Green Bay.

Police linked Outlaw's phone number with an escort ad.

Police obtained a search warrant for Troyana Bickham's phone and found data linking them to a "trick" address in Green Bay and nude photos related to the escort ads.

Charges and an arrest warrant were filed on Nov. 12, 2018. Bickham made her first court appearance on June 20. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

Bickham's adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

On Jun 19, Spartacus Outlaw pleaded guilty to a charge of Human Trafficking. Charges of Trafficking a Child and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer were dismissed but read into the record.

Outlaw's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.