CrimeStoppers offering reward in stolen Salvation Army kettle case

Manitowoc Police and CrimeStoppers have teamed up to offer a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a stolen Salvation Army Red Kettle.

The reward is up to $500.

Action 2 News was first to alert viewers about the Nov. 13 kettle theft from a Hobby Lobby store at 1140 S. 30th Street in Manitowoc. The crime happened between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Your heart just sinks,” said Lt. Jenny Moffitt, corps officer for Manitowoc Salvation Army.

“It was not just the kettle that was stolen," said Moffitt. "It was the entire stand, the sign, the metal stand, the metal base, and the kettle, which is about $350 to replace."

A generous community stepped up to cover the cost to replace the kettle and stand. Others donated money in hopes of replacing all the money inside the stolen kettle.

Manitowoc Police say they are actively investigating the theft and reviewing video footage of potential suspects.

Again, Police and CrimeStoppers have teamed up for up to $500 in reward money for information leading to an arrest.

If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at 920-683-4466. You can remain anonymous.