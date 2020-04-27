Crime rates change in Brown County amid coronavirus pandemic

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the "Safer at Home" order in Wisconsin, crime rates have changed.

Action 2 News looked at numbers in Brown County.

Captain Dan Sandberg at the Brown County Sheriff's Office said calls for service are down by 32% since the State of Emergency was put in place on March 12th. That's compared to this time last year.

Traffic offenses are also down by over 80% when comparing last year to these months of quarantine. Capt. Sandberg attributed that number to less drivers out on the roads.

“Last year we had 388 crashes (comparing to March 12th to present day last year) and this year we've had 167 crashes, and that kind of corresponds with the state, the state says that depending on the day of the week, the same time period, our traffic volume on the state highways is anything from 48-60 percent less,” said Capt. Sandberg.

Captain Sandberg said it is a bit disappointing to note there's been two fatal crashes involving alcohol so far this year: One before the pandemic and another just this weekend.

All of last year there were zero fatal crashes involving alcohol.

While the county has seen a decrease in disturbances, it's seen a rise in thefts and burglaries are up 200% in comparison to the first week of the State of Emergency and up by 50% from the same week time frame in 2019.

“Usually burglaries occur at houses when people aren't home and right now people are home even more than normal so that's the one that kind of befuddles us a little bit as to why we're kind if seeing an increase in burglaries at this time when people are at home more,” said Capt. Sandberg.

Lastly, we've been warning you about coronavirus-related scams. Captain Sandberg said there's been a steep decrease in fraud and deceptive activity which he thinks is a temporary lull as scammers look for ways to take advantage of people amid the pandemic.

