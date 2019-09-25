Crime Prevention Foundation of Brown County awards 16 organizations

For almost 20 years, the Crime Prevention Foundation has provided more than 150 grants for local Crime Prevention Programs in Brown County.

The foundation grants money to community groups working toward crime prevention, while the funding board grants money to police agencies.

"The way the funding board receives its funds is through an assessment that charges people who commit misdemeanor felony crimes in Brown County," Judge Tammy Jo Hock said. "We have a 20 dollar assessment or surcharge that they get charged."

Six grants totaling nearly $18,000 were awarded, five were given to police agencies.

Other funding was given to local crime prevention programs.

"We have such a great community here," Committee Chair Thomas Hinz said. "We have a giving community. I wouldn't want to live any place else."

"The biggest impact that we've seen is to make connections to groups throughout Brown County that can use a little help in promoting a program," Brown County Sheriff, Todd Delain said.

Judge Hock said they are hoping more agencies apply for next year.

"We have to make sure they meet the requirements and then we review the applications to make sure we're willing to approve it for the amount they requested," Judge Hock said.