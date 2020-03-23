Crews working to get grounded freighter afloat in Green Bay

Salvage crews are working to free a 740-foot freighter that ran aground near Green Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the Algoma Conveyer lost propulsion

on its way to the Fox River Terminal last Thursday and became stuck about 5 miles from the mouth of the Fox River with its stern partially blocking the channel near harbor light #14.

The Coast Guard is asking vessels to pass with caution.

There was no apparent damage to the ship and no spillage from the accident. The Canadian-flagged ship was carrying a cargo of road salt.

None of the 18 crew members was hurt.

A plan to get the ship afloat was developed over the weekend by the Coast Guard, Wisconsin DNR, Emergency Management, Brown County Port Authority, Algoma Central Corporation and salvage crews.