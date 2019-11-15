Street crews prepare for two seasons at once

After a few inches of snow earlier this week, crews with Green Bay's Department of Public Works are back out collecting leaves.

Employees told Action 2 News the quick shift in gears doesn't happen often, but they're prepared when winter hits early like it has this year.

"It's kind of a scheduling nightmare, but we work through it and we try to get every leaf that we can get picked up." Green Bay Department of Public Works Street Superintendent Josh Brassfield said.

Brassfield said it's not an easy task going from leaf collection to winter duty in a matter of days, but sometimes it must be done.

"We're doing both and every time we have to switch from one to another it's probably about a two day process for our crews," Brassfield said.

Friday crews were collecting leaves on Green Bay's west side and they plan to continue through the week of thanksgiving.

"So we're trying to keep our spreader trucks together," said Brassfield. "I mean winter is obviously here and we're trying to switch stuff over as much as we can."

While they want to get the leaves collected as soon as possible, keeping roads clear of snow will be their main priority.

"Snow is going to take precedence, but as long as the leaves aren't frozen to the curb then we should be able to pick up within reason," said Brassfield.

Crews are asking homeowners to help them out by raking their leaves to the curb and not the street.

"We would ask not to put it in the street for the reasons of keeping the inlets clear and that way if we do have to plow we're not pushing leaves all the way down the street," said Brassfield.