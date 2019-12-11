Crews looked 'like ice statues' while fighting house fire in Chilton

Fire engulfed a home in Chilton Tuesday evening.

At about 4:10 p.m., the Chilton Fire Department was called to a house fire on S. Washington Rd.

"Unfortunately the home is a total loss," says Fire Chief Ben Schoenborn. "There was a lot of hard work put in to trying to save the home by our Firefighters and neighboring departments that assisted us on the scene."

The chief says the bitter cold temperatures had an impact on his firefighters. A few crews fell due to ice accumulation. Schoenborn says his crews were "looking like ice statues."

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The chief thanked Kwik Trip, Roepkes Village Inn, and Cheers of Chilton for providing food for firefighters.

A number of local departments helped at the scene.