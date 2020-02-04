UPDATE: Family members say no one home at time of Bellevue house fire

Fire crews are currently on the scene of a house fire in Bellevue.

According to a tweet from the Brown County Sheriff's Office, crews are at a home on Spring Creek Circle.

Officials say Spring Creek Circle and Dorset Drive are closed.

Action 2 News spoke with family members who live in the house, who say no one was home at the time of the incident, however they're still waiting to hear if their dog was found or rescued.

The family has lived in the home for about 20 years.

Multiple agencies remained at the scene as of 3:40 p.m.

Any parents who are picking up children from McAuliffe Elementary School are being asked to only use Emerald Drive.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.