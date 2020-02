Fire officials say as of 2:20 p.m., crews are on the scene of a fire at Green Bay's Procter & Gamble.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says they were called to the scene shortly before noon on Monday.

When they arrived, crews found heavy smoke, and fire on the south side of the building.

At this time, multiple agencies are helping the GBMFD.

Authorities say they don't have an estimation of dollar loss at this time.

