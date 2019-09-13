Fire destroys Shawano County bar

Fire destroyed Deer Camp Bar in Shawano County Friday morning.

At about 5:06 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the two-story building at County Road K and Porter Road.

"We attempted an offensive attack, however, the building was pretty-well engulfed and we transitioned to a defensive attack, meaning everything was from the exterior," says Shawano Area Fire Asst. Chief Chuck Felts.

The restaurant and tavern was on the first floor. An apartment unit was on the second floor. No one was in the building when the fire started, according to Felts.

Firefighters don't know where the fire started in the building or what sparked it. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters traveled between the scene and town to get water. They used an aerial truck to help battle the blaze.

"Large fire. Having to haul water from the town to the scene--that's a challenge in itself," says Felts.

Crews spent several hours putting out hot spots. They are using an excavator to tear down what remains of the building.

