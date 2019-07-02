Credit card fraud suspect hits Green Bay area

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected of using stolen credit card information in the Green Bay area.

The man has also been linked to credit card fraud in Wisconsin Dells, Reedsburg, Janesville, Mauston, Madison and New Lisbon.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says the man uses a victim's credit card information by transferring it to a different card with a new name.

If you know this man, or have any information, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867. You can remain anonymous.