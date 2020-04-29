Creative solutions to continue hands-on learning

Virtual learning makes it difficult to teach classes with unique, hands-on experiences.

But one Northeast Wisconsin Technical College class is getting creative to ensure students aren't missing out, even though it's not the semester just about any student at NWTC expected.

"One of the main reasons for going to a technical college was for the hands-on experience, so to be in this kind of situation is a little bit more difficult," says NWTC student Evan Reed.

As a first year Biomedical Electronics student, the time had come for Reed to start learning about installing, maintaining and offering technical support for medical equipment.

But with students forced to stay at home, instructor Don Cormier had to adjust, and he turned to a common household appliance.

"We were trying to thing of something that was easy for them to get their hands on and I went on Craigslist and it's not very expensive if you look for used vacuum cleaners," says Cormier.

Cormier says the principles are the same, whether it's an old vacuum or medical equipment, students need to know how to find a problem and fix it.

"I'm glad that our instructors are finding ways to work around that and still giving us that opportunity to be able to work on stuff and collaborate as classmates and still get that education we need," says Reed.

"It was kind of intimidating but Evan actually gave me one of his vacuums so that was a weight off my chest so I didn't have to find one," says fellow classmate Emma Kaster.

While the students say they can't wait to get back to class in the fall, their time with their vacuums is proving worthwhile.

"I tried taking things apart in the past but not really know what I'm doing and learning what I've been learning the past year has helped me fix things that have broken around the house too," says NWTC student Josh Senderstrom.

"I think they're learning without realizing that they're learning, that's another good benefit to this," adds Cormier.