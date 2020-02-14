Crash temporarily closes multiple lanes of I-41

WisDOT says the two center lanes are temporarily closed on I-41 due to a crash in Winnebago County near Menasha.

The alert was issued at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

At this time, it is unknown how many people and vehicles are involved, as well as any injuries.

Officials say the crash happened at 3:11 p.m. at eastbound US 10 and State Highway 441.

511 lists the closure is estimated to last for about one hour.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Twittter account, drivers in the area should expect delays, and should move to the right outside lane, or they should take an alternate route.

Check back for new details as they become available.