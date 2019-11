The Winnebago County Sheriff Department is responding to an accident leading to two lane closures on I-41 Sunday night.

The crash is located on the Butte Des Morts Bridge. It occurred around 6:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes.

The Department of Transportation is expecting the two right lanes to be closed for at least an hour.

At this time we do not know the cause of the crash. Stay tuned for updates.