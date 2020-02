WisDOT officials say all lanes of northbound 441 at I-41 are expected to be closed for about two hours due to a crash Friday evening.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened near Appleton at 6:58 p.m.

Officials say the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office is handling the crash investigation.

Details regarding the amount of people and vehicles involved in the crash weren't immediately provided to Action 2 News.

Check back for updates.