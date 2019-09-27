One person hurt in 4-car head-on crash in Sheboygan County

Four vehicles were involved in a crash at Highway 57 and County Highway C.

On Friday, September 27, 2019 at around 3:55 PM, Sheboygan County Joint Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting the accident.

Four vehicles were involved including one driven by a 67-year-old man who had suffered a medical emergency that caused him to run into three other vehicles at the intersection.

The man who suffered the emergency was taken to St. Vincent Hospital immediately while the others involved had no injuries.