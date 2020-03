Officials say a crash has temporarily closed the left lane of southbound I-41 at Little Rapids Road in Brown County.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened at 9:50 a.m.

The closure is expected to last about an hour.

No word yet on the number of vehicles, or the extent of any injuries.

A WisDOT camera shows heavy traffic in the area, so expect some delays.

Check back for updates.