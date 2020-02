A crash on I-41 near Oshkosh forced drivers to consider an alternate route for almost two hours Friday night.

WisDOT said a crash closed two right lanes at County Highway GG in Winnebago County.

The highway was fully reopened at 9:30.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.

Details regarding the injuries, if any, of the drivers and passengers, as well as their conditions, are unknown at this time.