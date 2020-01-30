Crash causes temporary closure of 141 in Oconto Co.

Southbound traffic on 141 in Oconto County near Lena will need to follow a detour temporarily due to a crash Thursday night.

WisDOT says the crash happened at County Road A on US 141.

The southbound lane is currently blocked, and is expected to be back open around 8 p.m.

Southbound traffic can go south on Old 141 Rd., east on County A, and then get back on to US 141.

Details of the crash are unknown at this time, check back for updates as more information becomes available.