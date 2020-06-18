Cranky Pat's in Green Bay closes after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Cranky Pat's Pizza in Green Bay is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant says they are "making sure" staff get tested for the coronavirus.

"We closed our doors yesterday and today, as a precaution, as well as to do some maintenance and wait for their test results," reads a post on the Cranky Pat's Pizza Facebook page.

The post states, "We recommend that anyone who entered the restaurant in the past week or so get tested."

The restaurant says it plans to reopen when enough staff tests come back negative.



