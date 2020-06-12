Crandon woman cited after crash for driving drunk with infant in the car

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Crandon woman after a crash on suspicion of drunken driving with an infant in her car.

The state patrol responded to a one-car crash Friday afternoon on Round Lake Road at State Highway 32. That's north of Wabeno.

A trooper noticed the driver, 21-year-old Adina Whitecloud, seemed impaired and gave her a field sobriety test.

Whitecloud was driving with an adult passenger and an infant.

She was arrested for her second offense of driving under the influence. Having a child under 16 in the car adds to the potential penalties. She was also cited for driving after her license was revoked.