Craft brewers hurt by coronavirus impact, to hold drive thru event

Craft breweries have been especially hit hard by the outbreak of the coronavirus making it tough to get their product out to customers.

So this weekend a special event hopes to change that.

With bars now empty, craft breweries like the Appleton Beer Factory are feeling the pressure not to let their product go to waste.

Co-founder Ben Fogle said,"Typically 96 percent of our beer is sold right over the now empty bar behind me, but not that that can't happen, no consumption on the premises, everything must be packaged somehow."

Which is why Fogle is teaming up with five other local craft breweries to host the first "New Brew Drive Thru" event at the Stone Arch Pub this Sunday from noon to four.

Signs are expected to go up on Friday, directing drivers as they show up to order and then pick up their beer in a transaction that requires no person to person contact.

"There's been talk from the Brewers Association as many as one third to half of breweries may not re-open depending on how long this goes. That's really scary times and when you're as passionate as I am about the industry it pulls at your heart strings pretty hard," said Stone Arch Pub co-owner Steve Lonsway.

Normally these six brewers are competitors.

This is the first time they will work together for a common cause to help each other succeed.

Lonsway added, "You look at other industries, they don't get together like Brewers do and we really want to show that collaboration off."

Since the event was posted on social media a week ago there's already been a buzz about it.

So the hope is the parking lot will be packed.

Fogle said, "We have a really close knit brewery group here. It's just a cool way to interact with all of our normally good patrons who would normally be in our breweries."

