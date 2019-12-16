Coyote sightings in Kaukauna and De Pere

Kaukauna police are trying to capture a coyote getting too cozy in some neighborhoods.

They say it's been approaching homes in the 2100-block of Olde Country Circle.

They say the coyote physically appears normal but it's not behaving normally.

People in the neighborhood say it hasn't been aggressive.

Kaukauna police advise people not to approach the coyote or try to feed it. Call police if you see it, so they can try to capture it.

There's also a coyote sighting in De Pere. The coyote was seen last week near Ridgeway Boulevard on the east side of the city.