"Cover Me Veterans" helps veterans thinking of suicide to think twice

In the United States, we lose almost two dozen veterans a day to suicide, but one local woman is hoping her efforts will make veterans think twice before taking their own life.

Cover Me Vets GunSkin

“I think there could be no greater work than to devote time and effort giving back to the people who sign up, volunteer or answer the call to serve all of us,” said Dr. Heidi Sigmund, founder of the non-profit organization called Cover Me Veterans.

For the past 12 years, Preble High School and St. Norbert College graduate Heidi Sigmund has been helping veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“We talk about 'suicidal ideation' a lot because unfortunately when someone is struggling with PTSD that is something that can come up,” said Dr. Sigmund.

When that happens, Dr. Sigmund asks her veterans to distance themselves from their firearms.

“It’s kind of a conundrum because we know that most veterans that choose to end their lives do so using firearms, but we are also working with people who really value their firearms, it’s a firearm culture,” said Dr. Sigmund.

"We are gun culture,” said Michael Cain, who is on the board of directors for Cover Me Veterans. "Often time it’s a sense of security; they feel comfortable with it because it was the one tool they had to defend themselves and they entrusted their lives to it.”

Cain did four years of active duty with the Marine Corps, serving in Afghanistan 2004-2005. He knows all too well what it’s like to rely on your firearm for safety.

"It’s a lot of boredom with small moments of sheer panic and terror,” said Cain.

Because of that relationship, for veterans it may be hard to distance themselves from their firearm.

"There is a hesitation to seek mental health treatment because they are afraid of losing their firearm ownership privileges,” said Cain.

However, Dr. Sigmund and Cain may have found another way to help veterans.

"I am not aware of another intervention at that most dangerous moment,” said Dr. Sigmund.

Dr. Sigmund would often ask her clients to put a picture of someone or something they treasure close to their firearms when they are having dark thoughts.

“It would be a prompt to look at that and think, 'Hey, I have a lot to live for. These people need me or I can count on them,'" said Dr. Sigmund.

With positive feedback from her clients, Dr. Sigmund decided to create a non-profit called Cover Me Veterans.

Dr. Sigmund teamed up with GunSkins to create personalized vinyl skins to go on a veteran's firearms. In the kit, a veteran can upload a personal, meaningful photo to be printed and included in the order. Many pictures include children, spouses, pets and military logos.

Once a veteran chooses the GunSkin, picks a size and uploads a photo, the entire kit will be shipped to them for free.

"It’s absolutely free. We refuse to ever let a veteran pay for this service,” said Dr. Sigmund.

"You’re alive for a reason, so find out what that reason is to you. Maybe it’s your children, maybe it’s your dog, maybe it’s your church or the Green Bay Packers, but find out what that is, take a picture of it and put it on the one thing you might use to hurt yourself as a reminder, in the heat of the moment, that you do have a reason to live,” said Cain.

"Picking it up and seeing the reason for living and for going on is a powerful, powerful intervention,” said Dr. Sigmund. "There were times in development of project and product where you are thinking through, what does that most dangerous final moment look like. That is not a happy thought, but it's reality, and if we want to fix this problem we have to sit with the reality. It is a depressing sad thing, but it doesn’t have to be. We can make this hopeful.”

"You don’t have to be struggling to put this on your gun, people don’t have to be scared about it. It’s a way to support a veteran organization and you never know who around you is going to ask you about it and engage in that conversation,” said Cain. "Open that discussion and start talking about issues that might be going on because you never know whose life you might save in doing so."

"Our veterans are the most resilient group of people that we could possibly have in the United States, but we owe it them if they are struggling to lend them a hand, it’s our turn to give back,” said Dr. Sigmund.

Cover Me Veterans is a non-profit organization that runs solely on donations. A personalized kit for veterans costs about $26. The kits include pre-cut pieces for left and right sides and three mag skins for pistol magazines.

If you are a veteran and would like to order a GunSkin and personalized photo kit, head to covermeveterans.org and follow the instructions. It is completely free to veterans.

For all non-military personnel who would like to show their support by ordering a personalized kit, there is a $15 fee associated with the purchase. If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can do so at covermeveterans.org.

Cain said they also have a sister organization called Cover Me Blue which focuses on law enforcement officers.

"Statistically again, there too, law enforcement officers are three times as likely to die by their own hand than at the gun of a suspect trying to kill them," said Cain.

It is free for all law enforcement officials who want a personalized gun skin via Cover Me Blue. If interested, all information can be found at covermeblue.org.

On the website it reads, "The safest thing you can do if you are struggling with thoughts of self-harm is to temporarily hand your firearm to someone else, much like you’d temporarily give your car keys to a friend if you’ve had too much to drink. Our products are not meant to be an alternative for this, for using a firearm lock, or for mental health care."

If you are a veteran in crisis or know someone who is, you can call the Veteran Crisis Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 for immediate support. You can also text 838255 for support right away. If you are hard of hearing, you can call 1-800-799-4889.

"Things like this can be that last glimmer of hope, last reminder of why are you still here, why are you still fighting, what is worth living for,” said Cain. "It’s commonly said within military circles and it’s a mentality we stick to-- We got your six, we are there for you. Even during your deepest, darkest moments, we’re there for you with whatever you need.”