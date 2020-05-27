Court denies change of venue request from teen in Oshkosh West attack

A teen charged in the attack on an Oshkosh West school resource officer has been denied a change of venue request.

On Wednesday, Grant Fuhrman, 17, appeared before a judge via video from Winnebago County Jail. During the hearing, the court denied his motion for a change of venue. Such a motion is requested when a defendant believes they cannot get a fair trial within the jurisdiction of their prosecution. That can mean a different court or a jury from out of county.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 20. Bond continues at $1 million.

Fuhrman is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the December 2019 attack on Officer Michael Wissink. The charge alleges Fuhrman "attempted to cause the death of Mike Wissink, with intent to kill that person."

The complaint states Fuhrman used a pronged barbecue fork to stab Officer Wissink several times.

There was a struggle between Wissink and Fuhrman. The officer fired his weapon to stop the attack.

That gunshot caused panic among students and staff. Many running out of the building for cover, others hiding in the school.

"Fuhrman stated that he kept thinking about how he wanted to take Officer Wissink’s gun and hold it. Fuhrman stated that he started to make a plan on how to get Officer Wissink’s gun the evening of December 2, 2019 and into December 3, 2019 until he eventually went to bed. Fuhrman stated that the thoughts of obtaining Officer Wissink’s gun by stabbing him in the neck continued when he woke up on December 3, 2019," reads the criminal complaint.

