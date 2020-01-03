Court grants school's restraining order against KGB

A Green Bay area school has been granted a harassment restraining order against a former Green Bay Packer over an armed incident during a Christmas pageant.

On Jan. 3, Brown County Court granted an injunction in the case of Providence Ministries against Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila.

In a request for a restraining order obtained by Action 2 News, Providence asks that KGB "cease or avoid harassing the petitioner" and avoid contact with the petitioner.

KGB's children attend Providence Academy.

The petition alleges KGB sent Providence Academy a letter saying they are revoked from "using" his "seed." School officials believe it was an attempt to prevent the children from participating in extracurricular activities.

KGB also sent Providence an "invoice" for $149,999.82 for the "use" of his children in a school Christmas pageant.

KGB's invoice, obtained by Action 2 News, listed his children under a "unit price", each worth $49,999.94.

The invoice reads, "This is the bill for the fair and enjoy use of my property for the Christmas Program at Green Bay First Church on December 17,2019 AD."

On Dec. 17, two men described as "followers" of KGB went to the Christmas pageant armed with loaded pistols.

Jordan T. Salmi, 24, Ryan R. DeSmith, 22, are each charged with counts of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. All three counts are misdemeanors. CLICK HERE for details from the criminal complaint.

The petition for a restraining order states the actions of the three men "forced Providence to close schools down for Christmas break days earlier than planned. Providence has begun to suffer losses of enrollment and expects to incur additional losses and costs as a result of Gbaja-Biamila's, Salmi's, and DeSmith's actions."

KGB and the two men are members of Straitway Truth. The church website says they are a nation of Hebrew Israelites who are obedient to Yah. They oppose teachings of Christianity.

As Action 2 News reported last month, KGB posted a video to YouTube explaining what he believes led to the arrest of Salmi and DeSmith.

"If I didn't know my two brothers you would think they were like bad people,” Gbaja-Biamila said in the video. “Like you would think they did something horrible."

Salmi and DeSmith are scheduled to make appearances in Brown County Court on Jan. 7.