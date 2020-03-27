Court: Man charged in 1976 double murder not competent to stand trial

A Marinette County court has found a man charged in the 1976 slaying of a Green Bay couple on a camping trip not competent to stand trial at this time.

Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, 83, is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder for the killings of David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys.

During a March 26 competency hearing, the court heard testimony that Vannieuwenhoven is not mentally fit to stand trial on the charges. The court agreed that there is "clear and convincing evidence" that Vannieuwenhoven is not competent.

The court ordered Vannieuwenhoven to be committed for treatment and to involuntarily take medication.

A follow up report on his competency and treatment is scheduled for June 24. At that time, the court could make a ruling that Vannieuwenhoven is able to stand trial.

On July 9, 1976, David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys were camping at McClintock Park in the Marinette County town of Silver Cliff when they were attacked and killed.

Autopsies showed Schuldes, 25, was shot in the neck and died instantly. Matheys, 24, was sexually assaulted then shot twice. Her body was found in a wooded area outside the park.

Evidence from the sexual assault was submitted and a DNA profile was established. Investigators developed persons of interest and obtained DNA samples.

Years went by without a hit in the DNA database. The Marinette County Sheriff's Office started working with the company Parabon Nanolabs on DNA analysis.

On Oct. 9, 2018, investigators were contacted by Parabon that a genealogist who looked at the case and come up with a possible suspect. The genealogist was able to narrow down a suspect pool to a family with ties to the Green Bay area--the Vannieuwenhovens.

During the investigation, a deputy approached Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, who was living in the Town of Lakewood, and asked him to take a survey. The deputy asked Raymand to seal the envelope.

On March 7, saliva from the envelope was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. The complaint states that it was found to be the single source male DNA profile developed from semen found on Ellen Matheys' shorts.

A search warrant was executed at Raymand's home and he was taken into custody.

Vannieuwenhoven is being held on a $1 million cash bond.