Court Docs: De Pere man drugged, repeatedly beat 14-year-old Wausau girl

A De Pere man is facing felony child abuse charges in Marathon County for allegedly beating, drugging and using a shock collar on a 14-year-old Wausau girl.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Marathon County court Wednesday, Sanjaya Senanayake began abusing the girl about five years ago. The alleged abuse happened in his homes in Schofield, Lawrence and De Pere during that time.

The court documents state Senanayake beat the girl on many different occasions. The incidents include Senanayake covering her head with a pillow case and punching her, hitting her in the head with a beer bottle, and using an animal shock collar to shock her. The girl details many more incidents of beating and abuse. The girl says Senanayake called her "his punching bag."

The girl alleges Senanayake also forced her to take pills that caused her to forget what happened. She stated she would sometimes wake up in a bedroom wearing different clothing and in pain, sometimes with blood on different areas of her body.

The girl told investigators Senanayake "took everything away" from her and "took away her childhood."

Senanayake is due in Marathon County court Aug. 1 to be charged with felony child abuse and false imprisonment..

