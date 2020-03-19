Court: Workers can't give up pay for time spent dressing

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says workers can't give up their right to be paid for time spent donning protective gear.

Current and former employees of Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson sued in 2010 seeking unpaid wages for time spent donning and removing protective gear.

The farm argued the employees' claims were improper because they had given up their right to compensation for dressing time in collective bargaining.

A judge rejected that argument. The Supreme Court upheld that decision Thursday, ruling that such compensation can't be modified through collective bargaining.

The court sent the case back for further consideration.