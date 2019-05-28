County sales tax debated in front of Outagamie County Board

The Outagamie County Board is taking up a controversial issue Tuesday night, whether to move forward with a half-percent county sales tax.

That countywide sales tax is projected to bring in $20 million in revenue per year. Supporters say that would go towards property tax relief, capital improvement projects and assisting local governments in the county.

The half-percent sales tax would be on top of the state's five-percent sales tax.

About a quarter of the tax is expected to be paid by people who don't live in the county but eat, drink, shop and visit there.

It's estimated the average household would pay an extra $109 per year in sales taxes, while property taxes on average would fall by $167.

However, County Executive Tom Nelson says about 35,000 people are renters in the county and wouldn't benefit from that at all.

The people who spoke out at Tuesday's meeting were almost evenly split on the issue.

"To say there is no clear purpose for this is foolish and a lie. Really, reducing property taxes isn't a clear purpose?" Center Town Chairman Toby Paltzer said.

"We all know once the government imposes a tax it rarely goes away and will likely only increase," Karl Schramtfer from Grand Chute said.

"If this is approved and once tax bills go out with a property tax reduction, no one will be complaining," Grand Chute Town Chairman Dave Schowalter said.

"One thing that is certain is that a sales tax increase will have a negative impact on the thousands who live and shop in the county. You can't avoid it," Ron Tank from Grand Chute said.

Nelson says he will veto this sales tax. The county board chair, who supports the tax, says he has the votes to override a veto.