Country USA moved to August 13-15

Country USA is postponing its music festival in Oshkosh for a couple months.

CUSA announced it will hold the festival August 13-15 instead of late June. It will still be held at Ford Festival Park.

Toby Keith will headline the festival on August 13, Thomas Rhett on August 14, and Kane Brown on August 15.

Though a statement from the organizers doesn't specifically mention the coronavirus, they say they made the difficult decision because safety is always their number-one priority.

Tickets for the festival in June will be honored in August. People who already bought tickets but can't attend in August can ask to have their tickets transferred to next year's festival or request a refund.

"Please be patient with us as we are abiding by Wisconsin's safer-at-home order and are working to finalize all of the plans and details with the date change... and we will be sure to directly email every ticket holder with all transfer and ticket details," the statement reads.