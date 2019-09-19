Counties order Slow/No Wake zones as more rain falls

With more rain in the forecast, Waupaca and Outagamie counties both issued Slow/No Wake orders on area waters as the water rises.

The Waupaca County no-wake order applies to the Wolf River downtown of New London.

In Outagamie County, the order is for all waterways except the Fox River. The Fox River is currently not at an "action" level.

The orders requires boaters, until further notice, to go slow enough not to produce a wake if they're within 500 feet of any permanent building.