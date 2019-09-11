Counterfeit checks passed at stores in Brown County

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the people responsible for paying with counterfeit checks at several areas businesses last month.

Purchases were made at numerous Brown County stores, including Fleet Farm, Menards, Target, Walmart and Woodman's. Counterfeit checks were also passed in the Milwaukee and Kenosha areas.

Investigators used surveillance videos to capture pictures of two people of interest and their car (see photo above).

The sheriff's office believes the thieves are from or have ties to the Milwaukee area, and one of the victims whose identity was used is from Milwaukee.

If you have information that could help identify the suspects, you're asked to call the Brown County Sheriff's Office at (920) 448-4230. You can provide information anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward by calling Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or going to 432stop.com.

If you believe you or your business was a victim of this counterfeit check fraud, report it to your financial institution and local law enforcement agency.