Counterfeit $100 bills passed at local retailer

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is alerting retailers that it's investigating counterfeit $100 bills being passed at a local retailer.

A customer paid for a purchase at a Bellevue Walmart, just outside Green Bay, with four $100 bills.

Three of the bills had the same serial number, KD08379109A. The fourth bogus bill had a serial number of KL05680898A.

All four had TEN printed on their security strip instead of ONE HUNDRED, indicating the bills were altered by bleaching them and printing on them -- which retains the authentic feel of paper money and some of the security features.

The sheriff's office acknowledges these bills are intended to hold up under a cursory examination at a store's checkout.

The sheriff's office released photos of the person they believe bought merchandise with counterfeit cash and the car they were driving.

Right now the investigation indicates these bills are counterfeited by a criminal organization outside of Wisconsin.

Bills with these same serial numbers were used hundreds of times since December, including Elkhorn, Kenosha, and Menominee Falls, as well as the states of California, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and the District of Columbia.

The sheriff's office would like to hear from anyone who might recognize the man in the Walmart security photo or his vehicle or has other information that could help investigators. Call (920) 448-4230 or remain anonymous by giving your tip to the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or using the P3 tip app available on Apple's App Store or Google Play.

For more information about recognizing legitimate or counterfeit bills, see the Know Your Money one-sheet from the U.S. Secret Service.