Counselors concerned about suicide prevention during pandemic

Anxieties are high for many during the coronavirus pandemic, and some may have a harder time coping than others.

Some mental health professionals worry the current situation could lead more people to suicidal ideation.

"We are concerned about it,” said Doug Bisbee, a Licensed Professional Counselor with the Samaritan Counseling Center.

Concerned about the impact the pandemic could have on suicide prevention.

"We have had clients that have shown more distress, more agitation, more hopelessness during this time,” said Bisbee.

Hopelessness, according to Bisbee, is a major contributing factor to suicidal ideation. Being cut off from people and normal activities during quarantine doesn't help.

"Use your social media, use your cellphone, FaceTime, whatever it is to reach out and connect with people,” said Bisbee.

Even while social distancing - people can look out for signs of depression.

"They can lock themselves in their bedrooms, they can hang out in the basement, maybe they aren't engaging in social media like they used to do with friends and family,” said Bisbee. "It's this withdrawing, shutting down that can be some things that people need to check out and ask about."

If you think someone is having a tough time - reach out.

"Pay attention to each other, notice people, listen to the tone of their voice, hear the words that they're saying, don't dismiss it, validate what they're going through,” said Bisbee. "Don't be afraid to broach the subject of suicide and to use the word. You can't plant the idea in their minds."

If you don't feel qualified to have that conversation one program could help.

"QPR stands for question, persuade, and refer,” said Samaritan Executive Director Rosangela Berbert.

QPR is a type of suicide prevention training available to everyone online. Samaritan Counseling hopes to host its own virtual QPR training in May.

"We try to spread this as much as possible because this is like preparing people to do emotional CPR,” said Berbert. “To prepare people to really identify the signs and intervene promptly."

Ultimately the counselors are hoping people will look out for one another even more so during this isolating time, and encourage those who feel they need help to ask for it.

"Please reach out, please reach out to friends, to neighbors. There is help out there, and there is hope,” said Bisbee. "You can feel better. We can get through this, especially together."

Samaritan and other therapy practices are still helping clients through telehealth during the pandemic.

To look into QPR training visit the QPR Institute website or email Prevent Suicide Fox Cities at Cindy@preventsuicidefoxcities.org.

People can also visit MyConnectionNEW.org for mental health and substance abuse information, resources, and services in Brown, Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties.

If you are concerned about someone and need immediate assistance, contact your local County Crisis Line:

Outagamie County: (920) 832-4646

Calumet County: 920/849-1400 (business hrs) or 920/849-9317 or 920/832-4646 (After hrs)

Winnebago County South: (920) 233-7707 or (920) 722-7707

Brown County: (920) 436-8888

Waupaca County: (715) 258-6300 (business hrs) or (800) 719-4418 (after hours)

People in crisis can also text “HOPELINE” to 741741.

