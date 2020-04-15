Counselor offers tips on managing stress and anxiety during uncertain times

Counselors are offering up advice on how to deal with stress and anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommendations include making sure you're eating healthy foods and getting sleep.

If you have time, start a hobby or restart one you've put on the back burner.

It's also a good time to tackle a house project.

Some people are dealing with missing out on big life events like weddings and graduation. Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Licensed Professional Counselor Wes Johnson says it is OK to be sad about that.

"Allowing yourself to grieve the loss of what your expectation was. Allow yourself to grieve that it's not going to be what I thought at this specific date at this specific time," says Johnson. "It's not going to be exactly the way that I thought. After you grieve that adapt and recognize that important event at some point in the future."

He says it is OK to lower your expectations. Recognize that you might not be the perfect parent or perfect employee.

"So it's switching priorities and being flexible with that. I think our roles so clearly defined, how can I maintain everything at a high level, finding it's nearly impossible to do," says Johnson.

Johnson says people should recognize that we don't know how long the isolation and shutdowns for coronavirus will last, but it won't be forever.

CLICK HERE for more information on managing stress.

DISASTER DISTRESS HOTLINE: 1-800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE: 1-800-799-7233

NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE: 1-800-273-8255