Council president pushing for Bart Starr Memorial Bridge

Green Bay's Walnut Street Bridge could soon have a new name--the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

As Action 2 News first reported, Green Bay City Council President Mark Steuer wants to name the downtown span after the late, great Packers quarterback. He's going to bring it up at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Steuer fondly remembers the golden age of Packers greatness.

"I remember every championship game that Bart Starr was in. So, as a youth, I was 8 years old when they won in 1961, 37-to-nothing," says Steuer. "In '62 they won 16-to-7. In 1965 they won 23-to-12, '66 34-to-27. The Ice Bowl, the famous Ice Bowl where he snuck in, that was 21-17."

Bart Starr made a big impact on a young Mark Steuer.

"He was an idol, a hero if you will, as we were growing up. But, more than that, he was the epitome of class. He was such a gentleman, and even though he was a big star -- star, play on words there--in this area, he was a regular guy.," says Steuer.

Steuer will propose to the council that the city name the Walnut Street Bridge in honor of Bart Starr.

"I have put in a plug to the mayor and also Aaron Popkey of the Green Bay Packers, so they're aware of it. But I'm more or less stating this weekend that I think it would be a great honor to do something like that for a true gentleman and true athletic hero to many of us," says Steuer.

In 2014, Starr suffered two strokes and a heart attack. His recovery included stem cell treatment and working with a trainer. On May 26, 2019, the Hall of Famer quarterback passed away at the age of 85. CLICK HERE to read more about the life of Bart Starr.

Northeast Wisconsin will celebrate Bart's legacy this weekend.

It starts on Friday at the Green and Gold Gala inside the Lambeau Field Atrium. Cherry and her son, Bart Jr., will join former Packers and address the audience.

On Saturday, the Starr family will take part in a free celebration of Starr's life at Rawhide Boys Ranch outside New London from 1 to 5 p.m.

During Sunday's Packers-Vikings game, a special halftime ceremony will honor No. 15. Cherry Starr and Bart Starr, Jr., will be introduced on the field. Packers/President CEO Mark Murphy will speak.

Cherry Starr spoke with Action 2 News before the big weekend. CLICK HERE to read what she had to say about Green Bay and how much it means to the family.

