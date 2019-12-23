Cosby’s spokesman calls Eddie Murphy 'a Hollywood slave’ after ‘SNL’ joke

Eddie Murphy's long-awaited return to "Saturday Night Live" is drawing rave reviews.

Murphy compared his current situation to Cosby's, saying: "if you had told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet." (Source: CNN/NBC/"Saturday Night Live")

But Bill Cosby’s publicist wasn’t pleased. The spokesman for the disgraced comedian blasted Murphy for joking about Cosby during his opening monologue on “SNL.”

Murphy compared his current situation to Cosby’s, saying: “If you had told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet.”

Cosby's spokesman hit back, calling murphy a "Hollywood slave." The spokesman also said Cosby "broke color barriers in the entertainment industry" so that Murphy and other comedians could perform.

So far, Murphy has not responded.

Cosby was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault in 2018 and is currently serving a three-to 10-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.