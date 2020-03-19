Coronoavirus impacts Appleton mayoral race

Concerns over COVID-19 are also impacting the race for Appleton mayor.

Both candidates sounded off Thursday night in a debate that was done online without an audience.

It's the first time in 24 years Appleton has an open seat for mayor, but this year's election has been completely turned upside down by the outbreak of the virus.

Political signs up are up all across town in what's likely to be a close race between Jim Clemons and Jake Woodford, but because of a health emergency, one public debate was previously canceled and another Thursday night was held online because of a rule preventing gatherings of 10 or more people.

"We're not knocking on doors anymore. We have also suspended all in person events, and we are practicing social distancing so we're trying to stay at least six feet away from other people," said Woodford, who has a campaign website at jakewoodford.com.

Both candidates say the way they began campaigning at first has changed with a big shift towards digital media and personal phone calls.

Clemons, who has a campaign site at jimclemons.com, said, "I love talking and listening to what people have to say, and we're not going to be able to do that now, so that's a definite disadvantage."

With the election April 7 and the winner taking office soon after, it's likely the virus will continue to be an immediate issue.

Clemons added, "We all have to bind together on this, and for once I'm not seeing too much partisan politics. So, we will hit the ground running. I've got a pretty plan on what we're going to do, and our citizens will be safe. It's just you have to take all the necessary precautions because the risk is just too high on the other side."

While Clemons works for a major health care provider right now, Woodford serves on the crisis management team at Lawrence University.

"I also bring experience and training from FEMA in incident command and incident management, so I will be bringing those tools to the table from day one, but it's making sure we provide for the health and safety of our community. That's my top priority," added Woodford.

Voters wishing to interact with either candidate are being encouraged to do so through their social media sites.

