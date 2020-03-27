Coronavirus voting concerns addressed during Wisconsin Elections Commission meeting

A meeting went nearly five hours Friday, as the Wisconsin Elections Commission addressed what precautions will be taken by polling places during the April 7th election to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A number of special considerations include an effort to supply every polling place with sanitizer and signs reminding voters to stay six feet apart, even in line.

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said, "As a voter enters the process, they be offered a sanitizer to wet their hands to be able to sanitize before they start the voting process. They then would be offered another opportunity to sanitize their hands and use the wash station at the end of the process."

However the commission says it won't supply poll workers who want gloves, or a mask based on advice from the state health department.

"They only recommend them for trained users of those supplies otherwise they can in some cases cause more harm than good and secondly there's already a back order for medical personnel," added Wolfe.

As for poll workers, those over the age of 65, or anyone with an underlying medical condition is being advised against working, even though some municipalities are expressing a concern over a shortage of help.

Commissioner Mark Thomsen said,"Personally I don't think this commission can warrant to the public that if we follow these procedures we're going to have a fair, meaningful election, and a safe election."

Some clerks have asked about drive thru voting, or moving their polling place outside.

The commission agreed that is okay as long as it's property posted ahead of time and all legalities are followed.

