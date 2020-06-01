Coronavirus tests down sharply; 140 new cases identified

After days of record test results last week, the state Department of Health Services reported 3,632 test results on Monday -- almost 10,000 fewer tests than the record 13,602 on Friday.

From those tests, 140 new coronavirus patients were identified, for a low 3.8% of the total tests..The state's total crept up to 18,543 confirmed cases. In terms of percentage, it's the second-lowest in two weeks (only Sunday's 2.35% was lower). It's also the lowest daily increase in cases since April 21, when the state confirmed 121 cases from 1,359 tests.

The death toll crept closer to 600 with three more deaths reported in the state numbers Monday. All three were in Racine County.

Twenty-four of Wisconsin's 72 counties had positive test results in the latest report. Michigan's Upper Peninsula didn't have any additional coronavirus cases, but Marquette County reports its 12th COVID-19 patient death.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 20 cases (+3)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,320 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 77 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 56 cases

Clark - 33 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 735 cases (+5) (29 deaths)

Dodge - 228 cases (+7) (2 death)

Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases

Dunn - 24 cases

Eau Claire - 113 cases (+5)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 214 cases (+1) (5 deaths)

Forest - 29 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 96 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Green - 66 cases

Green Lake - 20 cases

Iowa - 16 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 17 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 107 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 23 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,178 cases (+10) (30 deaths)

Kewaunee - 35 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 53 cases

Lafayette - 27 cases

Langlade - 3 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 36 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 50 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 33 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 4 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 7,799 cases (+44) (299 deaths)

Monroe - 17 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 37 cases

Oneida - 9 cases

Outagamie - 230 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 165 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 45 cases

Polk - 19 cases (1 death)

Portage - 12 cases (+1)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,733 cases (+11) (40 deaths) (+3)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 639 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 78 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases

Shawano - 48 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 90 cases (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 92 cases (+6)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 25 cases

Vernon - 21 cases

Vilas - 8 cases (+1)

Walworth - 397 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 257 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Waukesha - 709 cases (+13) (30 deaths)

Waupaca - 42 cases (+1) (1 death)

Waushara - 8 cases

Winnebago - 249 cases (+5) (7 deaths)

Wood - 10 cases (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 6 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 56 cases (12 deaths) (+1)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

The state reports 402 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 136 of them in intensive care. Twenty-seven percent of the state's hospital beds are still available, or 3,143.

The state now considers 63% of coronavirus patients recovered, meaning 30 days passed since the onset of symptoms or their test came back positive, or their release from isolation or absence of symptoms was medically documented.

The state has 56 public and private labs capable of processing 14,753 tests per day, plus access to 31 more labs planning to handle tests.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

