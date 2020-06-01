Coronavirus tests down sharply; 140 new cases identified

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - After days of record test results last week, the state Department of Health Services reported 3,632 test results on Monday -- almost 10,000 fewer tests than the record 13,602 on Friday.
From those tests, 140 new coronavirus patients were identified, for a low 3.8% of the total tests..The state's total crept up to 18,543 confirmed cases. In terms of percentage, it's the second-lowest in two weeks (only Sunday's 2.35% was lower). It's also the lowest daily increase in cases since April 21, when the state confirmed 121 cases from 1,359 tests.
The death toll crept closer to 600 with three more deaths reported in the state numbers Monday. All three were in Racine County.
Twenty-four of Wisconsin's 72 counties had positive test results in the latest report. Michigan's Upper Peninsula didn't have any additional coronavirus cases, but Marquette County reports its 12th COVID-19 patient death.
County case numbers
Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 20 cases (+3)
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,320 cases (+1) (37 deaths)
Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 77 cases (+1) (1 death)
Chippewa - 56 cases
Clark - 33 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 735 cases (+5) (29 deaths)
Dodge - 228 cases (+7) (2 death)
Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 19 cases
Dunn - 24 cases
Eau Claire - 113 cases (+5)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 214 cases (+1) (5 deaths)
Forest - 29 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 96 cases (+1) (12 deaths)
Green - 66 cases
Green Lake - 20 cases
Iowa - 16 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 17 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 107 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Juneau – 23 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,178 cases (+10) (30 deaths)
Kewaunee - 35 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 53 cases
Lafayette - 27 cases
Langlade - 3 cases
Lincoln - 7 cases
Manitowoc - 36 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 50 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 33 cases (2 deaths)
Marquette - 4 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 3 cases
Milwaukee – 7,799 cases (+44) (299 deaths)
Monroe - 17 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 37 cases
Oneida - 9 cases
Outagamie - 230 cases (+3) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 165 cases (+3) (12 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 45 cases
Polk - 19 cases (1 death)
Portage - 12 cases (+1)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,733 cases (+11) (40 deaths) (+3)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 639 cases (+3) (19 deaths)
Rusk - 5 cases
Sauk - 78 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 8 cases
Shawano - 48 cases (+1)
Sheboygan - 90 cases (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 92 cases (+6)
Taylor - 2 cases
Trempealeau - 25 cases
Vernon - 21 cases
Vilas - 8 cases (+1)
Walworth - 397 cases (+2) (17 deaths)
Washburn - 2 cases
Washington - 257 cases (+5) (7 deaths)
Waukesha - 709 cases (+13) (30 deaths)
Waupaca - 42 cases (+1) (1 death)
Waushara - 8 cases
Winnebago - 249 cases (+5) (7 deaths)
Wood - 10 cases (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 6 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 56 cases (12 deaths) (+1)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
The state reports 402 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 136 of them in intensive care. Twenty-seven percent of the state's hospital beds are still available, or 3,143.
The state now considers 63% of coronavirus patients recovered, meaning 30 days passed since the onset of symptoms or their test came back positive, or their release from isolation or absence of symptoms was medically documented.
The state has 56 public and private labs capable of processing 14,753 tests per day, plus access to 31 more labs planning to handle tests.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).