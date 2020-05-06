Coronavirus testing site opens at Casa Alba in Green Bay

A second coronavirus testing site opened in Brown County Wednesday morning.

Testing site opens at Casa Alba Melanie in Green Bay. May 6, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

The new drive-through location is at Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S. Madison St, Green Bay.

Testing is also being offered at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr.

The testing is appointment only. You can register online at https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/covid-19/general-information/ or by calling 211.

Hours for both testing sites are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. There's no testing on Sunday.

Testing is available for people who live and/or work in Brown County.

You must have at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, muscle aches, shortness of breath, chills and loss of taste or smell. CLICK HERE to learn more about symptoms and the testing process.

Testing is free of charge. The cost is covered by the State of Wisconsin.

If you're going to the Casa Alba site, remember that Madison St. in this area is one way. After testing, exit to Stuart Street to Jefferson St, which is also a one way. Green Bay Police will be there for traffic control only.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai gave us some insight on the process.

"This is the second time we've done this in partnership with the county, and all three health systems are participating at the Casa Alba site with the county and the National Guard. And this really goes back to what the governor talked about at the beginning of Badger Bounce Back. That we need to do more community-wide testing for those who have symptoms. And this a response, obviously in Brown County because we had certain employer breakouts, and obviously we can screen and test people when they come into work, but we need to screen and test families and different communities, so this is just that second step in a much broader testing strategy going on in the county and in the state," says Dr. Rai.

"Right now it is for people who are symptomatic only. Remember, the symptom list is much broader and it can be the mildest of symptoms. So a headache, body aches, fevers, sore throats, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, all are included as symptoms. So if you're experiencing any of that, you don't have to have all of it, just one of those, you can come on in for a test at Resch Center, at Casa Alba, or any of your local health systems."

"You'll sign up on the Brown County website or the 211 number. You'll see people wearing protective equipment to help protect you and protect them. You'll come in, you'll register, you'll drive right out. It's about 48 hours, sometimes a little longer, to get your test results. It depends on what time of day you're coming in and what time those test results are actually being shipped back to Madison. As long as we have all the correct contact information you'll get a phone call in about 48 hours and we'll be able to give you your test results. If you're positive, we're going to walk you through, number one, seeing how your symptoms are doing, if they're getting worse. Kind of walk you through there, do we need to do a different kind of assessment? If you're negative, making sure that you know that's just negative for that day and you should still be careful. If you're positive and getting better--what your quarantine instructions are going to be. A lot of good things happen with that phone call."

Translators will be available at both testing sites.

Brown County is considered one of the nation's COVID-19 hot spots with more than 1,500 confirmed cases. Hundreds of those cases are linked outbreaks at meat packing facilities.

Eleven people have died.

Between Thursday April 30 and Tuesday, May 5, just under 2,000 tests were completed at the Resch Center drive up.

"It's still early right now as far as what we've seen as far as positives and negatives and the percentage. What I've seen so far in the kind of back-of-the-napkin calculations is that we're starting to match that statewide trend of that negative trend of positives as a percentage of total tests. We hope that stays steady, but once again, it's really early. We'll start to have better data probably by the end of this week and early next week as more and more testing results come back."