Coronavirus testing exceeds 16,000; Wisconsin nears 20,000 cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 16,451 coronavirus test results on Wednesday. That's almost 3,000 more than the previous record of 13,602 set last Friday.

Fewer than 3% of the tests (2.94%) came back positive, but in terms of numbers that was 483 new patients confirmed in a day, bringing the state's total to 19,400 known cases.

To date, almost 300,000 people (299,111) have been tested in Wisconsin for the coronavirus. 6.4% were positive.

Nine more deaths were reported, including six in Milwaukee County. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 616, for a known-case death rate of 3.17%

County-by-county numbers are listed below.

Hospitalizations increased by 57 COVID-19 patients since Tuesday afternoon. That brings the total number of patients hospitalized at some time in their treatment to 2,700, or 14% of known cases.

The state reports 56% of known patients were never hospitalized. The state doesn't have reports for the remaining 30%, whether they were ever treated in a hospital or not.

There are 357 COVID-19 patients in hospitals right now, with 130 of them in intensive care. Another 199 suspected COVID-19 patients are hospitalized but waiting for their test results.

64% of the 19,400 confirmed patients are considered recovered, meaning it's been 30 days since the onset of their symptoms or they tested positive and were identified as a potential carrier of the virus, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation was medically documented.

The state now has 60 public and private labs handling COVID-19 tests, with a daily capacity of 15,115 per day.

Thirty-nine of Wisconsin's 72 counties added positive tests since Tuesday's report. We're not listing Dodge County's increase because of a possible discrepancy in the state report; we've reached out to the Dodge County Health Department, and we'll add that figure if we can confirm it.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 21 cases (+1)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,350 cases (+16) (37 deaths)

Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 79 cases (+1) (1 death)

Chippewa - 58 cases (+1)

Clark - 35 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 773 cases (+14) (29 deaths)

Dodge - 226 cases (2 death)

Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 19 cases

Dunn - 25 cases (+1)

Eau Claire - 114 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 221 cases (+6) (5 deaths)

Forest - 28 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 98 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Green - 70 cases (+2)

Green Lake - 22 cases (+2)

Iowa - 17 cases (+1)

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 19 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 114 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,217 cases (+16) (30 deaths)

Kewaunee - 36 cases (+1) (1 death)

La Crosse - 58 cases (+3)

Lafayette - 27 cases

Langlade - 3 cases

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 38 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marathon - 55 cases (+3) (1 death)

Marinette - 32 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 6 cases (+2) (1 death)

Menominee - 3 cases

Milwaukee – 7,799 cases (+309) (315 deaths) (+6)

Monroe - 18 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 39 cases (+1)

Oneida - 11 cases (+2)

Outagamie - 239 cases (+7) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 170 cases (+5) (13 deaths) (+1)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 47 cases

Polk - 24 cases (+2) (1 death)

Portage - 14 cases

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,797 cases (+35) (41 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 658 cases (+12) (19 deaths)

Rusk - 5 cases

Sauk - 81 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 8 cases

Shawano - 51 cases (+1)

Sheboygan - 98 cases (+3) (3 deaths)

St. Croix - 97 cases (+2)

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 26 cases (+3)

Vernon - 21 cases

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 424 cases (+26) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 2 cases

Washington - 261 cases (+1) (8 deaths)

Waukesha - 744 cases (+22) (31 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 45 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 10 cases (+2)

Winnebago - 284 cases (+14) (7 deaths)

Wood - 10 cases (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 6 cases

Iron - 1 case

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 56 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 8 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

