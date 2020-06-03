Coronavirus testing exceeds 16,000; Wisconsin nears 20,000 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 16,451 coronavirus test results on Wednesday. That's almost 3,000 more than the previous record of 13,602 set last Friday.
Fewer than 3% of the tests (2.94%) came back positive, but in terms of numbers that was 483 new patients confirmed in a day, bringing the state's total to 19,400 known cases.
To date, almost 300,000 people (299,111) have been tested in Wisconsin for the coronavirus. 6.4% were positive.
Nine more deaths were reported, including six in Milwaukee County. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 616, for a known-case death rate of 3.17%
County-by-county numbers are listed below.
Hospitalizations increased by 57 COVID-19 patients since Tuesday afternoon. That brings the total number of patients hospitalized at some time in their treatment to 2,700, or 14% of known cases.
The state reports 56% of known patients were never hospitalized. The state doesn't have reports for the remaining 30%, whether they were ever treated in a hospital or not.
There are 357 COVID-19 patients in hospitals right now, with 130 of them in intensive care. Another 199 suspected COVID-19 patients are hospitalized but waiting for their test results.
64% of the 19,400 confirmed patients are considered recovered, meaning it's been 30 days since the onset of their symptoms or they tested positive and were identified as a potential carrier of the virus, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation was medically documented.
The state now has 60 public and private labs handling COVID-19 tests, with a daily capacity of 15,115 per day.
Thirty-nine of Wisconsin's 72 counties added positive tests since Tuesday's report. We're not listing Dodge County's increase because of a possible discrepancy in the state report; we've reached out to the Dodge County Health Department, and we'll add that figure if we can confirm it.
County case numbers
Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 21 cases (+1)
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,350 cases (+16) (37 deaths)
Buffalo - 6 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 79 cases (+1) (1 death)
Chippewa - 58 cases (+1)
Clark - 35 cases (+2) (4 deaths)
Columbia - 44 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 773 cases (+14) (29 deaths)
Dodge - 226 cases (2 death)
Door - 38 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 19 cases
Dunn - 25 cases (+1)
Eau Claire - 114 cases
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 221 cases (+6) (5 deaths)
Forest - 28 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 98 cases (+2) (12 deaths)
Green - 70 cases (+2)
Green Lake - 22 cases (+2)
Iowa - 17 cases (+1)
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 19 cases (+2) (1 death)
Jefferson - 114 cases (+4) (3 deaths)
Juneau – 22 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,217 cases (+16) (30 deaths)
Kewaunee - 36 cases (+1) (1 death)
La Crosse - 58 cases (+3)
Lafayette - 27 cases
Langlade - 3 cases
Lincoln - 7 cases
Manitowoc - 38 cases (+2) (1 death)
Marathon - 55 cases (+3) (1 death)
Marinette - 32 cases (2 deaths)
Marquette - 6 cases (+2) (1 death)
Menominee - 3 cases
Milwaukee – 7,799 cases (+309) (315 deaths) (+6)
Monroe - 18 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 39 cases (+1)
Oneida - 11 cases (+2)
Outagamie - 239 cases (+7) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 170 cases (+5) (13 deaths) (+1)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 47 cases
Polk - 24 cases (+2) (1 death)
Portage - 14 cases
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,797 cases (+35) (41 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 658 cases (+12) (19 deaths)
Rusk - 5 cases
Sauk - 81 cases (+2) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 8 cases
Shawano - 51 cases (+1)
Sheboygan - 98 cases (+3) (3 deaths)
St. Croix - 97 cases (+2)
Taylor - 2 cases
Trempealeau - 26 cases (+3)
Vernon - 21 cases
Vilas - 8 cases
Walworth - 424 cases (+26) (17 deaths)
Washburn - 2 cases
Washington - 261 cases (+1) (8 deaths)
Waukesha - 744 cases (+22) (31 deaths) (+1)
Waupaca - 45 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 10 cases (+2)
Winnebago - 284 cases (+14) (7 deaths)
Wood - 10 cases (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 5 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 6 cases
Iron - 1 case
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 56 cases (11 deaths)
Menominee - 8 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).