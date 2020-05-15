Coronavirus still a concern as businesses open in the Fox Valley

Just off Wisconsin Avenue in Appleton, several bars were open Friday night, including one with flashing lights and a door wide open to signal customers it's now OK to come on in.

Dairyland Brew Pub owner Dorri Schmidt says she's happy to be back in business, but also frustrated there wasn't any warning or guidance from state officials on how to proceed with the coronavirus still being a threat.

"I'm not actually pushing it, you know, like, 'Hey, I'm open,' because I have some things I have to get done, you know. I want to make sure that everything is completely wiped down, sanitized. I'm not worried, but I want to make sure I read more of the guidelines of what we are supposed to do," Schmidt said.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford says a local "safer at home" order by the city was only intended to give state lawmakers more time to come up with a phased approach to reopening everything after the Supreme Court tossed out the statewide health order as invalid and unenforceable.

"We also made a commitment to our community when we issued this order that the purpose of the order was to give the Legislature time to act, and when it became clear that they're not going to act, then we rescinded our order and we are issuing local guidance," Woodford said.

However, even the city's health officer acknowledges this decision could lead to more people getting sick with the virus.

"I think any time you bring people into settings where they are not practicing social distancing and coughing, not covering their mouth while coughing, to answer your question, yes, we do expect there will be a rise in cases," Kurt Eggebrecht of the Appleton Health Department said.

Still, business owners are grateful to see customers again.

"I do a shout out to the customers, because the customers in this town really helped out trying to keep us small businesses going," Schmidt said.

Not every bar is open. A few, we were told, need to restock and others need to get a hold of workers.